Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd and Zeal Aqua Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2021.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd tumbled 6.27% to Rs 6.28 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24251 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 422.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19074 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd crashed 5.72% to Rs 72.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd corrected 5.59% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19932 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd plummeted 5.42% to Rs 66.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9368 shares in the past one month.

