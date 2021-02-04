Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Panama Petrochem Ltd, HSIL Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2021.

Panama Petrochem Ltd, HSIL Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2021.

Signet Industries Ltd soared 19.78% to Rs 33.3 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41175 shares in the past one month.

Panama Petrochem Ltd surged 16.48% to Rs 135. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33322 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd spiked 16.27% to Rs 182.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34837 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd spurt 15.66% to Rs 6.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd exploded 14.55% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79577 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)