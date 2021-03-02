Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 5.95 points or 0.08% at 7672.25 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 3.72%), Central Bank of India (down 3.22%),Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.09%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 3.07%),Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 2.5%), South Indian Bank Ltd (down 2.38%), Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 2.36%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 2.33%), and Union Bank of India (down 2.25%).

On the other hand, IFCI Ltd (up 12.95%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 7.74%), and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 7.02%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.25 or 0.55% at 50126.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.7 points or 0.53% at 14840.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 260.46 points or 1.27% at 20739.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 86.84 points or 1.27% at 6901.5.

On BSE,1667 shares were trading in green, 1209 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

