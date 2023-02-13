Norris Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 109.27% to Rs 3.16 croreNet Loss of Norris Medicines reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.27% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.161.51 109 OPM %10.76-2.65 -PBDT-0.05-0.51 90 PBT-0.20-0.19 -5 NP-0.20-0.19 -5
