Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit declines 39.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol declined 39.39% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.144.44 16 OPM %13.4218.02 -PBDT0.580.71 -18 PBT0.350.43 -19 NP0.200.33 -39

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:38 IST

