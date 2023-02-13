Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit declines 39.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol declined 39.39% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.144.4413.4218.020.580.710.350.430.200.33

