Praveg consolidated net profit rises 110.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.39% to Rs 28.38 crore

Net profit of Praveg rose 110.95% to Rs 11.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.39% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.3815.8260.2252.3416.968.1615.457.3111.565.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)