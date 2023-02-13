Praveg consolidated net profit rises 110.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook India inks a long-term agreement with KrisFlyer
INOX Leisure slides as net loss widens to Rs 40 cr in Q3 FY23
Nifty below 17,200; Sensex drops 394 pts; IT shares advance
ITHL soars after turnaround performance in Q2 FY23
RateGain integrates its Content AI platform with Booking.com
-
Sales rise 79.39% to Rs 28.38 croreNet profit of Praveg rose 110.95% to Rs 11.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.39% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.3815.82 79 OPM %60.2252.34 -PBDT16.968.16 108 PBT15.457.31 111 NP11.565.48 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU