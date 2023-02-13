Praveg consolidated net profit rises 110.95% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Praveg rose 110.95% to Rs 11.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.39% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.3815.82 79 OPM %60.2252.34 -PBDT16.968.16 108 PBT15.457.31 111 NP11.565.48 111

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:38 IST

