Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 49.06% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.211.9124.8925.651.030.731.000.710.790.53

