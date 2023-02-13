JUST IN
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 49.06% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.211.91 16 OPM %24.8925.65 -PBDT1.030.73 41 PBT1.000.71 41 NP0.790.53 49

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:57 IST

