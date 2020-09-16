Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.16% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.16% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.193.239.245.570.100.180.070.140.050.11

