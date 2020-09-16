JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chromatic India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 63.16% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.16% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.193.23 -63 OPM %9.245.57 -PBDT0.100.18 -44 PBT0.070.14 -50 NP0.050.11 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU