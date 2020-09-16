NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 1516.67% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.25 68 OPM %50.0024.00 -PBDT0.210.06 250 PBT0.210.06 250 NP0.970.06 1517

Wed, September 16 2020. 16:51 IST

