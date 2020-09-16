NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 1516.67% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.420.2550.0024.000.210.060.210.060.970.06

