NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 420.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 46.77% in the June 2020 quarter
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 468.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 22.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 1516.67% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.25 68 OPM %50.0024.00 -PBDT0.210.06 250 PBT0.210.06 250 NP0.970.06 1517
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU