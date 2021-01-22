NPTC to raise Rs 2500 crore via private placement of NCDs

-
On 27 January 2021NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs.2,500 crore on 27 January, 2021, through private placement at a coupon of 6.43% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 10 years on 27 January, 2031.
The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.
The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.
