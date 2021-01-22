Board of JSW Steel approves raising of funds up to USD 1 billion via bond issue

At meeting held on 22 January 2021

The Board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 22 January 2021 has approved an enabling resolution authorising the Finance Committee for raising of long term funds through issuance of Non-Convertible foreign currency/Rupee denominated Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bonds upto USD 1 Billion, in one or more tranches, in the international market(s), either by the Company or by any of its domestic subsidiaries or overseas subsidiaries backed by corporate guarantee of the Company, subject to such approvals as may be required, to meet:

i. Capital Expenditure, Re-financing or any other permitted end use as per RBI's Master Direction on External Commercial Borrowings in case of issuance by the Company; or

ii. Capital Expenditure or Repayment of outstanding loans to the Company or General Corporate purposes in case of issuance from domestic subsidiaries or overseas subsidiaries, in accordance with applicable law.

