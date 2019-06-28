Infosys McCamish Partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Infosys McCamish, a US based subsidiary of Infosys BPM and a leading developer of solutions and services in the insurance and financial services industry announced its partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance. As part of the partnership, Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product.

The new product gives insureds the flexibility of choosing a fixed return account or one whose returns are determined by the performance of a major trading index, such as the S&P 500 (SPX), EURO STOXX 50 (SX5E) and Hang Seng Index (HSI).

This is the first time that PALIG is offering an IUL product as part of its diverse life insurance portfolio. The product will be available to high net worth international clients.

The VPAS Platform of Infosys McCamish supports 35 production customers in North America and provides support for Life and Annuity products, including individual and group, variable, fixed, indexed and repetitive payment products, as well as health and welfare products.

