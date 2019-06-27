Maruti Suzuki India launches "Skill on Wheels" mobile training center for vendors

Maruti Suzuki India has launched yet another innovative concept to upgrade skills and capabilities of employees at its vendors. This unique Skill on Wheels mobile training center will reach out to Maruti Suzuki vendors located across Delhi NCR region to impart training, to their employees, at their doorstep.

Skill on Wheels is conceptualized & executed by Maruti Center for Excellence (MACE), a society formed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited and 21 of its vendor partners.

This mobile center will provide training in areas of Preventive & Predictive Maintenance, Low Cost Automation and Energy Management. Additionally, the facility is equipped to provide training in Safety, Quality and soft skills.

