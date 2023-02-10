NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 22.31 croreNet Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 22.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3118.20 23 OPM %9.506.48 -PBDT0.39-0.75 LP PBT-1.91-3.02 37 NP-1.86-3.01 38
