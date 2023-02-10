Lupin consolidated net profit declines 71.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 4244.56 crore

Net profit of Lupin declined 71.87% to Rs 153.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 4244.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4087.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4244.564087.4812.559.05466.54370.51246.14167.08153.47545.52

