NSE halts trading due to technical issues

Trading has been halted on the NSE due to technical glitches as the live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes are not updating on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Nifty 50 index has been stuck at 14,820, up 113 points from previous day's close and Nifty Bank remained at 35,626.60, up 1.45% since 10:15 IST today.

In a tweet, NSE India on Wednesday notified: "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.

