Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for anti-inflammatory drug

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension
Granules India receives USFDA approval for generic Aleve PM Tablets
Lupin launches Meloxicam Capsules
Granules India climbs after USFDA nod for generic
Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup
-
Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Ibuprofen oral suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mL (OTC) from the United States Food & Drug Administration.The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Children's Motrin oral suspension, 100 mg/mL, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, muscle aches. It is also used to reduce fever and to relieve minor aches and pain due to the common cold or flu.
Strides said it is focusing on building a private label business in the US by leveraging its portfolio of products across soft gels, tablets, capsules, topicals, powders and oral solutions. The latest approval will further strengthen its private label portfolio for the US market.
According to IRi data, the US market for Ibuprofen oral suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mL (OTC) is approximately $133 million. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru.
The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 99 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approval.
Shares of Strides Pharma were trading 0.32% higher at Rs 855.8 on BSE.
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on "difficult to manufacture" products that are sold in over 100 countries. The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 99 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approval.
On a consolidated basis, the pharma company posted a 61.9% fall in net profit to Rs 35.16 crore on a 13.6% rise in net sales to Rs 832 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU