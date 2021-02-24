Volumes jump at Bosch Ltd counter

Bosch Ltd witnessed volume of 199.88 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5894.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3391 shares

Affle India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Castrol India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2021.

Bosch Ltd witnessed volume of 199.88 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5894.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3391 shares. The stock increased 3.61% to Rs.15,279.10. Volumes stood at 3198 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd recorded volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17669 shares. The stock lost 2.77% to Rs.5,172.90. Volumes stood at 9012 shares in the last session.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd registered volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65320 shares. The stock rose 11.07% to Rs.65.20. Volumes stood at 97209 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 44023 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10999 shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.546.85. Volumes stood at 52683 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd saw volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.97% to Rs.125.15. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

