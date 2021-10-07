NTPC and EDF to explore power project development opportunities

ectricitde France S.
A. (EDF), one of the world's leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.
The MoU will bear witness to the cooperation between EDF, France and India's largest power major NTPC for exploring power project development opportunities around regions of mutual interest like Middle-East, Europe & Africa.
The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, R&D, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.
EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise. The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.
