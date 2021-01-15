NTPC completes trial operation of Unit-2 of Meja Thermal Power Project

The Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Meja Thermal Power Project of Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL) (a joint venture of NTPC & UPRVUN) has successfully completed trial operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of MUNPL and NTPC group has become 1320 MW and 63635 MW respectively.

Shares of NTPC were down 0.54% at Rs 101.60.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 51.02% stake held in NTPC.

NTPC's consolidated net profit slipped 7.7% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.8% rise in net sales to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

