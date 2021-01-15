Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 8701.05, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 17.54% rally in NIFTY and a 5.71% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8701.05, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14523.15. The Sensex is at 49335.5, down 0.5%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 6.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15608.95, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8702.2, down 0.87% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 17.54% rally in NIFTY and a 5.71% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 430.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)