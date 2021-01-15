Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 43.18 points or 0.93% at 4624.55 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Kaya Ltd (down 4.63%), Team Lease Services Ltd (down 3.79%),Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (down 3.58%),Shalimar Paints Ltd (down 3.43%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balaji Telefilms Ltd (down 3.29%), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (down 3.25%), Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (down 3.13%), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (down 3.08%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 2.9%).

On the other hand, V2 Retail Ltd (up 4.99%), IFB Industries Ltd (up 4.97%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 4.93%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.44 or 0.53% at 49319.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.1 points or 0.48% at 14525.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.94 points or 0.55% at 18779.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.94 points or 0.68% at 6299.6.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 1789 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

