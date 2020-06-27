Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 27.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 1034.81 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 27.93% to Rs 86.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 1034.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 857.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.63% to Rs 346.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 4115.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3487.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

