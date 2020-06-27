A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 68.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.25% to Rs 78.80 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 68.89% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 78.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.54% to Rs 51.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.87% to Rs 312.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 421.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

78.8094.09312.39421.4340.9057.6659.5059.826.7117.9372.4999.325.0417.2965.3596.644.2013.5051.0171.38

