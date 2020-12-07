NTPC gains after offer to buyback masala bonds from lenders

-
ALSO READ
NTPC launches cash tender offer on SGX-ST, RNS, NSE IFSC and India INX
IDBI Bank redeems 4.25% Senior Notes aggregating USD 350 mn
IEX board OKs further investment in subsidiary
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi Highlights Need To Develop Corporate Bond Market Across The Rating Curve
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
-
NTPC rose 1.42% to Rs 99.95 after the state-run power major made an offer to buyback its masala bonds worth Rs 4,000 crore from bondholders or lenders.
Masala bonds are issued outside India but denominated in Indian rupees, rather than the local currency.
NTPC's offer include the rupee denominated Rs 2,000-crore 7.375% notes issued on 10 August 2016, payable In USD and due on 10 August 2021 (''2021 notes''). The offer also includes rupee denominated Rs 2,000-crore 7.25% notes issued on 3 May 2017, payable in USD and due on 3 May 2022.
The 2021 notes are currently listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST), the London Stock Exchange's Professional Securities Market, the NSE IFSC (NSE IFSC) and the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX).
The 2022 notes are currently listed on SGX-ST, London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market, NSE IFSC and India INX.
"The 2021 notes proposed for buyback by the company pursuant to the offers represent 20.21% of existing paid up capital. The 2022 notes proposed for buyback by the company pursuant to the offers represent 20.21% of existing paid up capital, NTPC said in a statement.
NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 7.74% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU