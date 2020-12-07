NTPC launches cash tender offer on SGX-ST, RNS, NSE IFSC and India INX

NTPC announced the launch of its cash tender offer on 07 December 2020 in respect of (i) INR denominated 2000 crore 7.375 per cent notes issued on 10 August 2016 payable in U. S.

Dollars and due on 10 August 2021 (2021 Notes), and (ii) INR denominated 2000 crore 7.25 per cent notes issued on 03 May 2017 payable in U. S. Dollars and due on 03 May 2022 (Notes) of the Company.

The 2021 Notes are currently listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST), the London Stock Exchange's Professional Securities Market, the NSE IFSC (NSE IFSC) and the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX) and the 2022 Notes, which is currently listed on SGX-ST, London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market, NSE IFSC and India INX.

