Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 11.58 points or 0.52% at 2227.45 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 2.32%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.09%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.41%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.3%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 4.09%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.47%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.52%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.56 or 0.57% at 45338.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.45 points or 0.4% at 13311.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 192.78 points or 1.11% at 17510.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.13 points or 0.45% at 5851.85.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)