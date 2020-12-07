Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 23.87 points or 0.11% at 20996.08 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.97%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.54%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.41%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.84%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.59%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.2%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.56 or 0.57% at 45338.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.45 points or 0.4% at 13311.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 192.78 points or 1.11% at 17510.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.13 points or 0.45% at 5851.85.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

