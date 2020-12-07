Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 116.26 points or 0.41% at 28155.38 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 1.14%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.93%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.77%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.57%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.89%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.18%), and Symphony Ltd (up 2.09%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.56 or 0.57% at 45338.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.45 points or 0.4% at 13311.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 192.78 points or 1.11% at 17510.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.13 points or 0.45% at 5851.85.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

