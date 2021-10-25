RIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Elxsi in focus

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported 43% increase in net profit to Rs 13,680 crore on 49.84% rise in net sales to Rs 174,104 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 18.64% to Rs 19,234 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

EBITDA rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 30,283 crore in Q2 September 2021. With reopening and revival in economic activity, all businesses contributed positively to EBITDA growth, RIL said in a statement.

ICICI Bank reported a nearly 30% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,510.95 crore on a 10% rise in total income to Rs 26,030 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The bank's profit before tax grew by 37% year-on-year to Rs 7,201 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 5,266 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Grasim Industries purchased 13,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of ABReL Solar Power (ABRSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for a cash consideration of Rs 1,30,000 on Friday, 22 October 2021.

Tata Elxsi reported 58.89% increase in net profit to Rs 125.33 crore on 38.39% rise in net sales to Rs 595.33 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

PVR reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 184.06 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations during the quarter surged to Rs 120.32 crore. The company had recorded revenue of Rs 40.45 crore in the same period last year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported 44% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.66 crore on a 28% fall in total income to Rs 99.27 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Tata Consumer Products reported a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 268 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 257 crore posted in Q2 FY21. For the quarter ended Q2 FY22, revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,033 crore, rising 9% year on year on reported basis and growing 11% on a like to like basis mainly driven by growth of 14% in India Beverages and 23% growth in India Foods business.

Gland Pharma's consolidated net profit rose 38% to Rs 302.1 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 218.9 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 30% YoY to Rs 1,080.5 crore during the quarter.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported an 811% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.4 crore on a 105.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 123.6 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Metropolis Healthcare has completed the acquisition of Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre (Hitech) along with its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services (Centralab) on Friday, 22 October 2021 for a cash consideration of Rs 636 crore.

Zuari Agro Chemicals' NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) plants are closed due to planned outage for inspection of the atmospheric ammonia storage tank at the port, meant for storage of the imported ammonia as raw material for the plants.

On a standalone basis, ABB Power Products and Systems India's net profit soared 621% to Rs 34.32 crore on a 9.06% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 848.65 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported 24.4% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 170.48 crore on a 15.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,384.81 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Sundaram-Clayton reported 33.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.31 crore on a 24.5% rise in net sales to Rs 6800.86 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Dodla Dairy reported 30.94% decline in net profit to Rs 29.39 crore on 22.87% increase in net sales to Rs 566.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

