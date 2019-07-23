NTPC Ltd gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.3, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.3, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 11366.6. The Sensex is at 38096.51, up 0.17%. NTPC Ltd has slipped around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15419.9, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 164.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.95, up 1.53% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 1.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)