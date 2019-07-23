Cupid Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IMP Powers Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Morarjee Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2019.

Cupid Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 130.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 42116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2829 shares in the past one month.

IMP Powers Ltd soared 16.67% to Rs 35.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3797 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd surged 14.79% to Rs 181.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1404 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd rose 12.01% to Rs 15.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3718 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd jumped 11.98% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2397 shares in the past one month.

