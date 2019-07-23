Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Capital Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2019.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd surged 15.40% to Rs 60.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Capital Ltd spiked 10.52% to Rs 56.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 9.09% to Rs 36.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 6.95% to Rs 46.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 6.28% to Rs 22.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

