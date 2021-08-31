Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2791.1, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.77% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% gain in NIFTY and a 56.58% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2791.1, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.6. The Sensex is at 57201.03, up 0.55%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 13.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17843.9, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2793.65, up 1.11% on the day. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 50.77% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% gain in NIFTY and a 56.58% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 41.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)