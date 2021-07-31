NTPC Q1 PAT up 18% YoY to Rs 3,411.56 crore

NTPC reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,411.56 crore on a 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

While the company's net profit declined by 24.9%, revenue from operations remained almost flat in Q1 FY22 as compared with Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 3,901.51 crore, up by 13.3% from Rs 3,442.93 crore in Q1 FY21. Current tax expenses during the quarter increased by 20.7% YoY to Rs 703.94 crore.

NTPC's gross power generation in Q1 FY22 was 71.748 billion units compared to 60.186 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY21.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the June quarter stood at 45.81 million tonnes, up from 40.19 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 2.46 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 2.41 MMT in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.47 MMT in June quarter from 0.20 MMT.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 69.68% in the June quarter, up from 68.22% in the same period a year ago.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.73 per unit in April-June 2021 compared to Rs 3.98 per unit in the same period a year ago.

Separately, NTPC said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 30, through private placement in domestic market.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

The scrip rose 1.24% to end at Rs 118.20 on the BSE on Friday.

