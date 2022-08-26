Delhivery plans to add 75,000 seasonal jobs for festive season

Delhivery has announced plans to create over 75000 seasonal jobs pan-India, over the next 6 weeks. This will cater to the significantly higher volumes during the festive season with both its parcel and express part-truckload businesses.

Of the total, Delhivery will hire 10,000+ off-roll employees across its gateways, warehouses, and last mile delivery centers.

The company will also double down on its various partner programs by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners, and transporters.

Delhivery is able to onboard multiple partners at scale without impacting the end customer experience thanks to its technology stack that provides for multiple apps with an intuitive UI and in-built training and instructional modules. The company is expected to roll out a revenue payout of 150 crore across all programs.

