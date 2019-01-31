Nu Tek India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd, Amin Tannery Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2019.
Nu Tek India Ltd crashed 15.00% to Rs 0.34 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8166 shares in the past one month.
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd lost 11.11% to Rs 8.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5166 shares in the past one month.
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 4.09. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5902 shares in the past one month.
Amin Tannery Ltd shed 9.76% to Rs 1.48. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17338 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd fell 9.16% to Rs 94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2155 shares in the past one month.
