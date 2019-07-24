JUST IN
Business Standard

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 5.80% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 124.05 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 5.80% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 124.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales124.05112.61 10 OPM %14.6916.38 -PBDT24.4425.23 -3 PBT21.4223.49 -9 NP16.5717.59 -6

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

