Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 105.91 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 8.26% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 105.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 86.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales105.9186.41 23 OPM %12.2217.68 -PBDT17.2019.06 -10 PBT16.1717.97 -10 NP12.0013.08 -8

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

