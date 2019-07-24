Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 16.75% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 55.95% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 16.75% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 55.95% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1.373.11 -56 OPM %-140.15-38.91 -PBDT2.152.41 -11 PBT1.722.08 -17 NP1.692.03 -17

Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

