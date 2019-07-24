Tara Chand Logistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 209.59% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 23.64 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions rose 209.59% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales23.6425.27 -6 OPM %31.3516.94 -PBDT6.233.23 93 PBT3.131.08 190 NP2.260.73 210
