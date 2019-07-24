JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 58.83% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 3.47% to Rs 1492.53 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 58.83% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 3.47% to Rs 1492.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1442.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1492.531442.53 3 OPM %50.5144.44 -PBDT115.1636.95 212 PBT115.1636.95 212 NP72.9245.91 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU