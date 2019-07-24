Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 58.83% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 3.47% to Rs 1492.53 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 58.83% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 3.47% to Rs 1492.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1442.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1492.531442.53 3 OPM %50.5144.44 -PBDT115.1636.95 212 PBT115.1636.95 212 NP72.9245.91 59
