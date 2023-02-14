Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit declines 24.48% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 114.93 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declined 24.48% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.93119.68 -4 OPM %53.1055.73 -PBDT59.4265.88 -10 PBT45.7560.17 -24 NP45.0159.60 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

