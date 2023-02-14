Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit declines 24.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 114.93 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declined 24.48% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.93119.6853.1055.7359.4265.8845.7560.1745.0159.60

