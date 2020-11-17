Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slips 1.9%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 1.06% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.96% rise in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd fell 1.9% today to trade at Rs 568. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.62% to quote at 21607.48. The index is down 1.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd decreased 1.6% and Coforge Ltd lost 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 42.05 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 1.06% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12581 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 754.4 on 07 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170 on 25 Mar 2020.

