Nucleus Software launches FinnAxia 7.5

Nucleus Software the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry has announced an end-to-end digital solution to help banks increase corporate supply chain resiliency in the Covid-19 world.

The latest version of Nucleus Software's transaction banking solution FinnAxia7.5 helps banks improve the stability of corporate supply chains and reduce disruptions in these uncertain times. The solution supports the 4 corner model (two-bank interoperable), 3 corner model (single-bank closed) and the point model of financing which allows large banks to extend their SCF services to SMEs by partnering with local banks-who are often best placed to assess the performance risks of locals SMEs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)