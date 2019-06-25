JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

RBI's Complaint Management System To Improve Customer Experience In Grievance Redressal Process

IndusInd Bank inaugurates branch at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh
Business Standard

Nucleus Software launches latest version of its lending solution - FinnOne Neo 4.0

Capital Market 

Nucleus Software Exports announced the launch of the latest version of its award winning lending solution - FinnOne Neo 4.0.

The new version comes with a wide range of features that will help lenders capitalize quickly on rapidly evolving market trends and changing customer requirements and, above all, to turn the digital opportunities into profits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU