Nucleus Software launches latest version of its lending solution - FinnOne Neo 4.0

Nucleus Software Exports announced the launch of the latest version of its award winning lending solution - FinnOne Neo 4.0.
The new version comes with a wide range of features that will help lenders capitalize quickly on rapidly evolving market trends and changing customer requirements and, above all, to turn the digital opportunities into profits.
