Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules

has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Application (ANDA) Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base).

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tamiflu Capsules, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base), of Hoffman-La Roche, Inc. Phosphate Capsules USP are indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated illness due to influenza A and in patients 2 weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours. It is also indicated for the prophylaxis of influenza A and B in patients 1 year and older.

Phosphate Capsules has an estimated market size of US$ 647 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 97 ANDA approvals (85 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)