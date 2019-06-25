RBL Bank allots 3.95 lakh equity shares under ESOP

has allotted 3,95,152 equity shares of face value 10 each on June 24, 2019 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up capital of the Bank has increased from 42,73,18,817 equity of 10 each aggregating 4,27,31 ,88,170 to 42,77,13,969 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,27,71 ,39,690.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)