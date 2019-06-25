JUST IN
RBL Bank allots 3.95 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 3,95,152 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each on June 24, 2019 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 42,73,18,817 equity share of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,27,31 ,88,170 to 42,77,13,969 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,27,71 ,39,690.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 11:42 IST

