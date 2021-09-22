Nucleus Software rallies on buyback plan

-
Nucleus Software soared 12.02% to Rs 593.2 after the IT company said its board will consider a share buyback on Friday, 24 September 2021.As of 30 June 2021, promoters of the company held 67.59% stake in the company.
Nucleus Software Exports, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 78% fall in net profit to Rs 6 crore on a 12.68% decline in net sales to Rs 108.44 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
