Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 4.8%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.6%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 45.78% over last one month compared to 14.62% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.41% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 4.8% today to trade at Rs 1719. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.6% to quote at 3068.19. The index is up 14.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K E C International Ltd increased 2.76% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 86.51 % over last one year compared to the 56.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 45.78% over last one month compared to 14.62% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6356 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30653 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1990 on 15 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 231.55 on 22 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)